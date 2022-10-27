- I’m replying to the “A deputy in a cowboy hat?” (Sound Off on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Page A15): Stop being so ignorant. The man is doing his job. It looks fine. There is nothing wrong with that. Find something else to do with your time and leave the deputy alone. Let him keep on wearing that hat. He wears it well. So have a good day and go bother somebody else.
- I’m calling about the person who wrote in regarding the deputy wearing a cowboy hat. Who cares what they’re wearing as long as they’re able to help if somebody’s in need? I personally like cowboy hats and I’m from New York. Leave the poor guy alone.
- I just read a Sound Off in Wednesday’s, Oct. 26, Sound Off column which did make my blood boil. What in the world is wrong with a deputy wearing a cowboy hat? God forbid you should ever need the assistance of law enforcement and they show up in a cowboy hat. What is wrong with you people? It doesn’t matter. They put their life on the line. I had a cousin that was killed that was a law enforcement officer. Probably would have made you happy if he was wearing a cowboy hat. Shame on you.
- This Sound Off is about the deputy’s hat. Concerned about a sheriff’s deputy’s hat – really? The county has more important issues that should be printed.
