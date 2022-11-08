- I do not agree with the person in Sound Off today (Monday, Nov. 7, Page A6). The article says, “Chronicle pushing leftwing agenda.” From my perspective, the Chronicle is leaning rightwing, which offends me. There are many articles and opinions that I don’t agree with, but I acknowledge that this newspaper is a communication device that represents what’s happening in Citrus County. Like it or not, it’s all we have and I have to believe they are trying to do good and fair reporting. They and the AP are not writing to please one side. Stop complaining it’s not what you want to read. Get a book.
- I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Monday, Nov. 7’s newspaper, “Chronicle pushing leftwing agenda.” Well, I disagree with this person completely. Cortney Stewart is not a left-winger. In my opinion, Cortney Stewart is a commonsense centrist that is just trying to get people to understand, sometimes, both sides of the coin, which a lot of people – and apparently this person who called in to the Sound Off – doesn’t want to. I’m sorry, person who called in, that we’re not still back in the 1950s, probably as you wish we were. Progress and people move forward, so why don’t you try stepping out of the box and seeing both sides of the coin?
- Thought it was really funny reading today about the reader on pushing the leftwing agenda, when you had both Oliver North and Ben Shapiro in the Opinion pages on Sunday (Nov. 6) — totally right-wingers.
