- This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.
- Hello, everybody, this is Stat Cop calling in. I’ve been away for awhile. Just want everybody to have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Remember, don’t become a victim. Keep your items under lock and key. Make sure that all your cars are locked up when you leave them for the night and call in anything that is suspicious. Do all that and you’ll have a pretty good Christmas. God be with you all. Take care. Merry Christmas!
- They’re at it again. I just got a call from my oldest grandson. Problem is, I have no children or grandchildren. Just a reminder: Don’t fall for it. Be careful. It’s the holiday season.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Dec 26
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 30
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 20