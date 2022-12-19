- Somebody did not get the message for a price point of $9 million between the BOCC and the chosen architect for a new animal shelter on Woodland Ridge Drive. To the point: Chronicle Commentary by Trina Murphy, “Progress on animal shelter took two steps back” (Sunday, Dec. 18’s Page C1 “Murphy’s Law” column). We have seen this important infrastructure go from pooh-pooh to the current boo-boo. Let’s start the 2023 New Year with some business acumen at our county level.
- Well, here we go again on the animal shelter. This architect that has threw in his bid knew how much they had to spend to start out with and he goes way, way overboard. Come on, people, get off your duffs and get this done.
- I know we can’t afford a shelter, but right now the dryer’s broke at the Citrus County animal shelter and employees are taking laundry home so they can wash and dry clothes. Please fix something. Do something.
- From the internet: Tocoi Engineering LLC, Executive Summary, (Construction Journal): “Active Projects, (New Citrus County Animal Shelter Facility), New Construction, Design $8,000,000 to $9,000,000 est. value, Lecanto, FL 34461.” Says it all.
- So, 40 years in the building industry and in the paper they say $22 million for a new animal shelter (Wednesday, Dec. 14’s front-page story). Is it a typo – $2.2 million?...Love to see where the money goes to.
- Oh, what a tangled web she weaves. Ruthie Schlabach…proclaimed the “Taj Mahospital” for animals would be less than the reported $9 million. Lo and behold, the architect she hired comes back with a preliminary cost estimate that’s $22 million. She wants all to believe that the current animal hospital is unsafe for hospital staff. If that were true, code enforcement would have closed it down. The majority on the commission have said this county must have a grand, state-of-the-art hospital for animals. Schlabach and others have decided to use $6.5 million of Citrus citizens’ money to accomplish this while ignoring Citrus County’s dire need for a facility to support and treat mentally ill humans in desperate need of local critical services…
- I’m responding to the Sound Off today on Dec. 16 about the lady complaining that we should, or the person asking why can’t we have a homeless shelter for the homeless instead of a dog shelter and all this other stuff (Page A11). Well, lady or person, I agree that we should have a homeless shelter, but we should buy a Holiday Inn or old shopping center because it would be way less to buy that than to pay $22 million, as they just said, for a dog shelter. So what would a homeless shelter cost? That’s out of the picture. Buy a motel and build it up. It already has rooms. A dog shelter? Nah.
