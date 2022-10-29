Well it is almost time for us to vote. So get out and vote. You know who to vote for. If you think your vote doesn't count, you're wrong. Vote just the same.
I hope you will take this seriously.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Well it is almost time for us to vote. So get out and vote. You know who to vote for. If you think your vote doesn't count, you're wrong. Vote just the same.
I hope you will take this seriously.
Anna DeRose