To business owners: I would like to call attention to your company vehicles, expensively painted with your company info. Whoever drives them is driving a billboard representing your company. If you or your drivers misbehave in traffic, you lose the business of all drivers in the immediate area of the vehicle. So, if the vehicle doesn't use turn signals, hogs the passing lane on the highway, doesn't display common road courtesy and safety, you lose business. Please consider adjusting your driving behavior and instructing your employees about it as well.
Jeannine Meyers