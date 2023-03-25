Letter to the editor logo 2021

The person that claims the old GOP is no more has little comprehension of the issues cited. Many people are against their health insurers or taxpayer funded programs paying for abortions and gender change surgeries while things such as plastic surgery, breast augmentation, or any thing considered vanity is not covered.

As for voting, wanting to ensure everyone who votes is a legal citizen of the USA and has an ID, and must show this to be able to vote once in every election, this tends to keep illegals and the dead from voting.

