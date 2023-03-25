The person that claims the old GOP is no more has little comprehension of the issues cited. Many people are against their health insurers or taxpayer funded programs paying for abortions and gender change surgeries while things such as plastic surgery, breast augmentation, or any thing considered vanity is not covered.
As for voting, wanting to ensure everyone who votes is a legal citizen of the USA and has an ID, and must show this to be able to vote once in every election, this tends to keep illegals and the dead from voting.
All kinds of books have been banned, Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer because they are racist, coarse, trashy, inelegant, irreligious, obsolete, inaccurate, and mindless.
Harry Potter, liberal book burners condemn the "racism" and "harmful fatphobia" in J.K. Rowling's most famous work.
To kill a Mockingbird because of racism. Notice a trend here?
1984 is the most banned book in the nation, containing sexual themes, social and political commentary illustrating the dangers of big government. And by the way the GOP was not the party pushing for these bans.
Let’s be clear here our entire lives we are being conditioned to believe we are not being treated right if we do not have wealth it is because of the wealthy. If you are not a genius it is because of the teacher, there is always someone else to blame, and many think they can turn to government to make things “fair”.
As for the right to have a concealed weapon or even an open carry, it is legal in half the states right now. The writer would not be able to comprehend the numbers of guns she does not see but encounters everyday. The ones committing crimes right now with guns will continue to do so however that one armed face in the crowd may save a life or many in the area.Statistically it has been shown an armed society is a crime deterrent.
Complaining every day about how the GOP is Fascist and your governor is “literally Hitler” and nothing happens to you… then you need to tone down the drama. You are NOT living in a Fascist state. If you were, you wouldn’t be so vocal about it. You would not be able to own a gun, attend church and the list goes on.