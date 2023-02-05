Greetings from Florida, now the "freest"!? state in the union! The freedoms the governor touts are available ONLY if they agree with his idea of the world and who and what is in it. I shuddered hearing this morning that even math and science curricula are being scrutinized for any "woke" content! It is news to me that roman numerals and scientific elements are culturally biased in any way! How can we permit the teaching of American (or any) history that is being "scrubbed" of words/deeds/actions that might upset the white, male majority. One cannot bring back the past-- one works to honor and revere it and make the present a time and place where everyone would want to be.
Sue Norman