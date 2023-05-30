Disgusting! Kevin McCarthy is celebrating spending cuts. News flash: a smaller increase in spending than initially projected is not a cut. More dollars will actually be spent than before. It's basic math, isn't it? The federal government insists on spending money that doesn't exist on things for which they shouldn't spend a dime, constitutionally. None of them, from either party, has the courage to actually reduce spending on anything that might upset those benefiting from such expenditures. It's all about maintaining power.
Apparently, they are okay with eventually overseeing a bankrupt country. Voters, are you okay with that? Think it can't be done? Take a look at the recession that didn't happen in 1920. Both taxes and spending were drastically reduced, and it was resolved in a matter of months, resulting in the "Roaring '20s." It wasn't just about bathtub gin and speakeasies. Will anyone expose the king's lack of clothes? It seems he must be feeling a bit chilly without them.