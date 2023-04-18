Many houses of worship operate as a business, promoting a particular product, but not all are successful. Consider some past Gods, Egyptian, Greek and Roman. If today's God is based upon the original Hebrew or Aramaic Bible, how accurate can the current English translation be?
Some people may not need or require a church affiliation.
As per the King James Bible: "But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, when thou has shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret, and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly." Matthew 6:6 (Is heaven a reward)?
Many churches offer opportunities to socialize, plus entertainment and programs for adults and children, to further increase church attendance.
For those who have read the complete Bible, you may recall stories of war, incest, slavery, rape, infanticide and more. Did you ever wonder, "Why only 10 Commandments?"
Each person is born without a religion. Religion is usually inherited through family and indoctrination. So your early religion depends upon the country, or state in which you were born. If you are reading today's Chronicle, chances are you may consider yourself a Christian, and you are a conservative senior white person.
Thank God the law of this land and our Republic is based upon our United States Constitution and not the Judeo-Christian Bible. There are now 29% of mostly younger Americans who describe themselves as atheists, agnostic or none. They are the future of our country and yes, you can be "good" without Gods or a church.