Mr. Dragoun's "reasoning" expressed in his recent letter to the Chronicle is factually inaccurate.
He stated "First and foremost, our country and God are joined through the words of the founders in the constitution and our own pledge of allegiance."
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 11:07 pm
The founders did not include mention of God in the Constitution, and The "Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag" was written (without mention of God) by Frances Bellamy in 1892. The addition of "under God" was added to the pledge in 1954, during Sen. Joseph McCarthy's infamous political witch hunts.
The U.S. Constitution is the law of the land, and the First Amendment addresses religion. It states "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." This right to freedom of religion separates church and state. Without this freedom, each American would be subject to supporting a State Religion, whether Christian, Muslim, Hinduism, etc.
Mr. Dragoun is also incorrect about praying in school. Children are free to pray {in any language, any time, day or night} including at school as long as the student does not disrupt classes while in school. I expect this would be logical behavior for anyone in any type of business, courts, shopping and places of worship.
Towards the end of his letter, the writer includes "Because God allows disease and natural disasters to exist, he cannot be all-powerful and loving and good at the same time."
Perhaps clarification is found in the Bible under Isaiah 45.5: " I am the light and create darkness, I make peace and create evil: I the Lord do all these things."
Thank you Founders for our Constitution!
Augie Nero
Inverness