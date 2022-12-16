(I) was glad seeing that your editorial board and I see eye-to-eye in many respects on your Dec. 14, editorial - "Shot or boot" an unfair disciplinary cudgel.”
(It’s) nice that you mentioned the "Father of our country,” Gen. George Washington, who ordered smallpox vaccines for our revolutionary war soldiers. This helped win that war.
But, as your article states, the COVID-19 vaccine that has been mandated by the federal governmental to all military personnel. The vaccine has been found to cause myocarditis (heart disease) in young men, as you stated that the vaccine may not always prevent COVID-19. What about pregnant personnel that would not take the vaccine out of concern for their unborn? What about religious objections?
Many military personnel have not taken the vaccine and I agree with the Chronicle that they should not be forced out of the military, lose their full veterans benefits or promised pensions (for those terminated short of retirement).
Going a step further - my opinion is that the U.S. House leadership should include in the Defense Authorization Act - that those military personnel forced out should also be reinstated with back pay.
The reason is our U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom for all U.S. Citizens and that includes current or former military personnel.
The smallpox mandate during the Revolutionary War worked - but the COVID-19 vaccine has not always.
According to the internet, our U.S. Constitution came into effect after Gen. Washington won that war anyhow!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters
Former Commander Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary