(I) was glad seeing that your editorial board and I see eye-to-eye in many respects on your Dec. 14, editorial - "Shot or boot" an unfair disciplinary cudgel.”

(It’s) nice that you mentioned the "Father of our country,” Gen. George Washington, who ordered smallpox vaccines for our revolutionary war soldiers. This helped win that war.

