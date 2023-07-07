A recent letter to the editor from Congressman Bilirakis was certainly illuminating. He claims we can't continue to spend money on the Ukraine war. Has he considered if Putin takes Ukraine, his next target will be Poland or another NATO country? I wonder if Mr. Bilirakis would be happier spending money and American lives supporting those NATO countries. He also indicated it would be different with another president. This meant to me if Trump were president it would be different. I wouldn't be surprised if Trump were president we would most likely be sending money to Russia.
Barry Stine