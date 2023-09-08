I live in the Meadowcrest Community between Norvell Bryant and Highway 44. My fellow residents and I have been putting up with an inordinate amount of drivers, to the tune of approximately 2,800 (and growing) everyday. Many local residents fear the worst; that one day, one of our residents will be run down by a speeding car or reckless driver. I almost met my own demise with a careless driver right in front of my own community of Pinehurst! My question to you is: How have other communities dealt with similar situations such as this? Essentially, this is a private road with, what amounts to, public access. Besides the huge influx in residents, when did this become a local issue, and are other communities known to have resorted to gating their communities? Any comments with how others may have combated their own issues of rude, inconsiderate drivers would be greatly appreciated.
Jan Schaberg