The latest incident of unimaginable violence took place after the University of Michigan vs Michigan State football game.
While both teams were returning to their locker rooms, two UM players were violently beaten by the MSU players. This follows the home invasion and beating of Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul.
When and where will all this violence end? Shooting children in their school rooms, shooting and killing peaceful demonstrators seems to be the new “norm.” The cries of, “how can this happen in our neighborhood“ seem to be ignored.
People and organizations supporting these scenarios need to be held accountable.
The rest of the world is watching and mocking us.