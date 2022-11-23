Republicans ran on fixing high fuel prices, inflation, crime and other issues like the border.
Now that Republicans have the majority – what are they doing?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Republicans ran on fixing high fuel prices, inflation, crime and other issues like the border.
Now that Republicans have the majority – what are they doing?
Re-elected Senator Rubio has his The Protecting Drug Innovation Act. This would repeal everything in the Inflation Reduction Act related to pharmaceuticals, specifically the part that lets Medicare negotiate drug prices instead of just paying whatever the pharmacology companies feel like charging.
Sen. Rubio is working to repeal the $35.00 cap on insulin. This helps Americans?
Re-elected Rand Paul is devoting his time to prosecuting and jailing Dr. Fauci.
Republicans in the House have not rolled out a five-point crime-control agenda. Or a smart plan to slow inflation. Or a blueprint for fixing America’s immigration system.
Instead, the incoming leaders of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees are vowing to investigate President Biden’s son.
Finding fault is so much easier than finding answers.
Republicans aren't even trying to solve these problems. Their agenda is all about investigations not legislation.
Republicans who don't fix high fuel prices, inflation, crime and other issues like the border may find themselves voted out of office.
Lynda Johnson
Homosassa