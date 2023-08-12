When the governor of your state takes it upon himself to call a duly elected state attorney a “pathogen” one must ask, who really is the disease? We already know the governor has spread his vitriol throughout Florida.

State Attorney Monique Worrell of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, who was duly elected with a substantial 66% of the vote, was removed because she believes in criminal justice reform, she has helped lower crime rates.

