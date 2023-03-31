Are you woke, or are you still asleep? It's time you woke up. Yes, that is what woke means, as you may have noticed in other letters or "Sound Offs" recently. I looked it up, and I found seven different definitions, none of which were the same. Webster's dictionary defines it as "to be aware of and attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice."
Why our governor doesn't want us or our children to become aware of racial and social justice issues is beyond my ability to comprehend, but it is apparently why he does not want all of American history taught in our schools, and why college professors are forbidden from discussing it with their consenting adult students.