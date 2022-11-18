Congratulations Ms. Lisa Nummi, CEO, Citrus Memorial Hospital.
Congratulations Ms. Lisa Nummi, CEO, Citrus Memorial Hospital.
Whoops, did I say Citrus Memorial Hospital? I meant to say HCA Citrus.
This transition has been very difficult for me and many of my former colleagues. Citrus Memorial will always be remembered as the "Heart and Soul" of our community. But we must move on. Time changes things, as we experienced daily. Moving forward, I wish to welcome you to our community and health care system.
I hope I have seen the last of Citrus Memorial and the last of HCA Citrus for some time now. That is not to be taken in a negative context, I said that because I think I have spent the past 10 months either as an inpatient or having outpatient procedures. I think that I have required services in almost all departments, except for maybe OB/GYN for which I hope I have no need for, or the morgue which I'm not ready for.
The purpose of this letter is to say, "welcome.” Thank you for visiting me during one of my stays.
Prior to that I've only heard the negative comments about the services and staff since HCA acquired Citrus Memorial. As you are well aware, there has been a lot of bitterness in transition. It's hard to accept change after so many years of business relationships and personal experiences.
Since my health needs journey began in January 2020, I have had only the best of care. The staff has been excellent and supportive. They have gone out of their way to accommodate requests always looking for ways to comfort patients and visitors. They have been courteous and professional.
I cannot remember everyone's name and must apologize. But to mention a few superheroes: Heather and Linda PT Aquatics, Tina Conley IT, Justin Amber Bob, Jimmy DI staff to mention a few. You have a great team working for you and I think the benefits of which are beginning to show.
I wish you and your team every success in your new leadership capacity.
L. David Wells
Inverness