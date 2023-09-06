I read Aron Solomon’s article on mandatory gun insurance and was amazed that someone who ostensibly holds a degree in law could even entertain such a question. His entire case boiled down to “You have to buy insurance to drive a car. Why not if you own a gun?” Operating and owning are different. First, you absolutely do not need insurance to buy or own a motor vehicle. I operate some motor vehicles (motorcycles etc.) on my private property without insurance. I am only regulated if I am going to operate them on public highways.
Second, driving a car is a privilege. The government may regulate and even prohibit privileges. Automobile license and insurance requirements fall into the scope of legitimate regulation of privilege. Conversely, “to keep and bear arms” is a constitutional right. A law requiring the purchase of insurance would create a “chilling effect” for the exercise of that right. It is a matter of settled law that procedures chilling the climate for exercising a constitutional right (e.g. free speech and religion) are inherently unconstitutional. Federal or state laws requiring gun-liability insurance as a condition of ownership clearly could not withstand judicial challenge.