Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am writing to you regarding a recent photo of Sheriff Prendergast on Facebook. No, it has nothing to do with his Facebook posts. Sheriff Prendergast was photographed directing traffic with a deputy, as traffic left the Inverness Fourth of July Fireworks show.

At first glance most would see this as a positive act of leading out in front of his deputies. Which it certainly would have been if he had followed his own Sheriff’s Office policy. You see, neither Sheriff Prendergast nor the deputy with him were wearing their required reflective traffic vests. To make matters worse, neither of them were using a flashlight or traffic wand to ensure drivers could see them and their directions.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle