I am writing to you regarding a recent photo of Sheriff Prendergast on Facebook. No, it has nothing to do with his Facebook posts. Sheriff Prendergast was photographed directing traffic with a deputy, as traffic left the Inverness Fourth of July Fireworks show.
At first glance most would see this as a positive act of leading out in front of his deputies. Which it certainly would have been if he had followed his own Sheriff’s Office policy. You see, neither Sheriff Prendergast nor the deputy with him were wearing their required reflective traffic vests. To make matters worse, neither of them were using a flashlight or traffic wand to ensure drivers could see them and their directions.
Traffic crashes have been one of the leading causes of death for law enforcement officers in this country for years. Tragically, on November 23, 2022, a young Charlotte County Deputy was struck and killed by a motorist, while on a traffic stop on I 75. More recently, Deputy Lahera of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was struck while directing traffic, he is still hospitalized.
I don’t know the circumstance of Deputy Lahera’s tragic crash. Regardless, most proactive leaders would have looked at what happened to Deputy Lahera and would have taken steps to remind their officers and deputies of the dangers they face while working in the roadway and the need to use all safety equipment issued to them; along with being situationally aware of the dangers they face. Standing in the roadway directing traffic, at night, in dark clothing, with only your white cowboy hat, to illuminate you is not being a proactive leader. Quite the opposite, it is reinforcing behavior that I have seen far too often. Citrus deputes out in the roadway without reflective traffic vests.