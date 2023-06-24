Why support the drug industry?
The drug industry has recently launched an attack on President Joe Biden’s prescription drug reforms, with the support of pharmaceutical companies and House Republicans. These reforms, which are among Biden’s notable achievements, have already started to reduce prescription costs for seniors. Pharmaceutical companies and House Republicans are challenging a key component of the new prescription drugs initiative in court. Additionally, a caucus representing most House Republicans is advocating for the complete repeal of the program through legislation. Their argument is that these reforms will diminish investments in research and development, ultimately leading to fewer groundbreaking cures. On Wednesday, the industry trade group PhRMA filed a lawsuit, becoming a formidable advocate for the legal challenge. They claim that the most prominent feature of the new law violates the Constitution in various ways. This provision grants the federal government the authority to negotiate the price of a limited set of drugs in Medicare. While seniors will not see the lowered prices until 2026, the negotiation process is set to begin in September. PhRMA is seeking court intervention before that time. It is important to note that this support for big pharma comes from the Republican party, not you. Jack Burt Inverness
Where is the next Ellsberg?
Reading the Chronicle’s obituary of Daniel Ellsberg, I couldn’t help but wonder, where are the individuals of conscience in today’s elected GOP? The leading GOP presidential candidate has been indicted on federal and state criminal charges, with more to come. Both men violated the Espionage Act, but for different reasons. Ellsberg sought to publicly expose government lies, Trump to sate his ego. Yet even those vying to unseat Trump’s polling lead are unwilling to call him out. His tired protestations of innocence and witch hunt are like the emperor’s new clothes. His elected GOP allies and primary opponents look around in fear – if GOP voters believe his pablum then they must continue to pretend they do too, or else risk what? Power. How sweet the elixir of power, how strong the addiction and pernicious the desire to cling to it despite the cost to one’s character, reputation, and legacy. In 1792 James Madison wrote, “The essence of Government is power; and power, lodged as it must be in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse.” Ellsberg’s actions revealed government abuse. Many years later in 1957 author John Steinbeck wrote, “Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts … perhaps the fear of a loss of power.” It is fear that feeds Trump’s actions and his opponents’ inaction. How refreshing it would be if another Ellsberg emerged and spoke the truth, like the child in Andersen’s fairy tale. Which GOP candidate has the courage to expose the party leader for the corrupt, immoral, and reckless person he is, without fear of losing their precious position of power? Those who stand silent as the emperor parades around pretending out of fear of loss that he’s wearing clothes are equally corrupt and undeserving of your vote. Patricia Derman Hernando
A White Elephant?
So here we go on yet another waste of taxpayer dollars. The purchase of the Adams white elephant for our commissioner’s offices. Forty-eight hundred square feet for the bargain price of $2 million. This project was a bad idea from its inception right up to present. Nothing more than a vanity project for ex-commissioner Adams. Perhaps Adams was able to see past his ego and realize the financial disaster that awaits him. Commissioner Kinnard wants to skip past any scrutiny of the purchase, he “doesn’t have the appetite right now to fund yet another consultant.” Call it whatever you want, it’s a bailout to a political buddy. When people ask, how do politicians get wealth on their meager salaries? This is how. The deal will probably happen, that’s how these things go. In a few years we’ll start to hear the new commissioners joke about how tight their office space is. A search for a new building will take place. Perhaps one of our present commissioners is scouting out a prime office building lot right now. One quick afterthought. Every time “The Adams Building” is mentioned, even in its planning days. The existence of a large parking lot next to the postage-stamp sized lot is brought up. That lot is filled to capacity early and all day. Gary Pellerin Inverness