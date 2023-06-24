Letter to the editor logo 2021

Why support the drug industry?

The drug industry has recently launched an attack on President Joe Biden’s prescription drug reforms, with the support of pharmaceutical companies and House Republicans. These reforms, which are among Biden’s notable achievements, have already started to reduce prescription costs for seniors. Pharmaceutical companies and House Republicans are challenging a key component of the new prescription drugs initiative in court. Additionally, a caucus representing most House Republicans is advocating for the complete repeal of the program through legislation. Their argument is that these reforms will diminish investments in research and development, ultimately leading to fewer groundbreaking cures. On Wednesday, the industry trade group PhRMA filed a lawsuit, becoming a formidable advocate for the legal challenge. They claim that the most prominent feature of the new law violates the Constitution in various ways. This provision grants the federal government the authority to negotiate the price of a limited set of drugs in Medicare. While seniors will not see the lowered prices until 2026, the negotiation process is set to begin in September. PhRMA is seeking court intervention before that time. It is important to note that this support for big pharma comes from the Republican party, not you. Jack Burt Inverness

