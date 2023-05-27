There are about 45 million immigrants in this country, which accounts for 13.6% of the total U.S. population. Of this number, approximately 11.35 million are here illegally. This always raises the question: "Why not come here legally?" By the time of our independence, we had 2.5 million people. Many of our ancestors did not come here through any legal channels as there were no restrictive laws at that time.
In 1875, Congress passed the Page Act, which restricted the immigration of Chinese women who were polygamists or prostitutes. Between 1880 and 1882, more than 50,000 men immigrated from China yet only 550 women arrived in the country. Most non-Asians were not restricted. By the beginning of the 20th century, 40% of New York and Chicago were foreign-born. In 1921, the Emergency Quota Act was enacted to set quotas by country of origin for immigration. This was abolished in 1952 in favor of a family-based immigration. In 1986 and 1996, laws were enacted against illegal immigration with stiffer penalties.
Most illegals who cross the border do not meet requirements for legal permanent status. To be here legally: (1) You must have a family already legally here in the U.S. (2) You may enter if seeking asylum because you have been persecuted or fear of persecution in your home country. (3) You hold an advanced degree or work in a highly skilled profession that would allow for a work-sponsored permission. Economic hardship is not considered grounds to enter legally. There is also a per-country limit of the number of visas issued to prevent a large amount coming from any particular country. To be fair, no country can receive no more than 7% of the visas for a particular year. Thus those going the legal route may have to wait due to visa limits.
Our laws have become too complex and are not fully adequate for reunification of families or our country's need for labor. We need immigration laws to ensure that criminals, terrorists, or gang members are not allowed. Yet we must be respectful of humanity and allow the "huddled masses yearning to breathe free" to come. Our laws need to be changed. However, it should still include a Naturalization test consisting of English literacy and civics. Before we change our laws, we must secure our border.