There are about 45 million immigrants in this country, which accounts for 13.6% of the total U.S. population. Of this number, approximately 11.35 million are here illegally. This always raises the question: "Why not come here legally?" By the time of our independence, we had 2.5 million people. Many of our ancestors did not come here through any legal channels as there were no restrictive laws at that time.

In 1875, Congress passed the Page Act, which restricted the immigration of Chinese women who were polygamists or prostitutes. Between 1880 and 1882, more than 50,000 men immigrated from China yet only 550 women arrived in the country. Most non-Asians were not restricted. By the beginning of the 20th century, 40% of New York and Chicago were foreign-born. In 1921, the Emergency Quota Act was enacted to set quotas by country of origin for immigration. This was abolished in 1952 in favor of a family-based immigration. In 1986 and 1996, laws were enacted against illegal immigration with stiffer penalties.

