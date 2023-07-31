There continues to be recurring communication failures about critical incidents that are happening in Citrus County. The repeated occurrences of people being shot, or involved in serious traffic crashes in Citrus County and no information being released to the public is a huge problem. The timely release of information about critical incidents from official sources is a basic requirement of any government agency involved with the incident.
The most recent example is from Friday, July 28, 2023. On the west side of the county, there was apparently a shooting incident where at least two people were shot and required serious injury transport to trauma hospitals. Now, almost two days later and not a word from the Sheriff’s Office. There is not any information about a shooting in our backyard in the local newspaper or on the television stations that cover our area. I’m sure they would cover a critical incident of people being shot and seriously injured if they knew about it.