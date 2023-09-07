Please add my voice to those who are livid, alarmed and disgusted about the decision to cut funding for the American Library Association. This is a subversive attack on our library system and our First Amendment rights by a small group of vocal homophobes. I hope it isn’t allowed to stand.

Yet I found several reasons to be thankful for in Wednesday’s (9/6/23) edition of the Chronicle.

