Please add my voice to those who are livid, alarmed and disgusted about the decision to cut funding for the American Library Association. This is a subversive attack on our library system and our First Amendment rights by a small group of vocal homophobes. I hope it isn’t allowed to stand.
Yet I found several reasons to be thankful for in Wednesday’s (9/6/23) edition of the Chronicle.
First, I am very thankful for Ms. Rita Fox of Lecanto. Ms. Fox and her friends have offered to pay the annual $275 dues. This is a wonderful idea; I wish I had thought of it. The amount is a pittance and will have no meaningful impact on the budget. Just in case someone wants to argue otherwise, I will commit to paying the dues for the next three years. I suspect if we crowd-sourced this, we could collect at least enough to pay dues for the next decade.
But this really isn’t about the money. It’s also not about Marxism. It is about hating and fearing those who are different.
The second thing I am thankful for is the excellent letter by Mr. Thomas Mitchell. (“Reconsider library association dues”) The letter is well researched and explains the real intentions of John Labriola and his followers. As Mr. Mitchell suggests, do your own research and visit ALA.org. You will find that the ALA does not support drag queens, porn or Marxism. They oppose book bans and support parental rights to know what their children read.
The third reason I am thankful is simply that we have such a great paper in the Chronicle. With their reporting, they have raised our community awareness and allowed many of us who care about free speech rights to respond. Kudos for a great job.
Hopefully we can get the BOCC and the library board to reconsider their position.
If you think that the county should not kowtow to a small vocal minority of haters, call your commissioners and voice your opinion.