With the Suncoast Parkway 2 Project parts 3A and 3B are almost merged into one part, why is the 495 interchange necessary? This interchange will increase traffic to North Citrus Avenue and Dunnellon Road to get to U.S. 19. This project could save millions of dollars by adding a bridge instead of an interchange there.
Citrus Avenue and Dunnellon Road is a dark winding two lane road at night. The 495 interchange will bring unnecessary traffic to the surrounding rural roads even after the project is completed.