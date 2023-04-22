A Senate committee Tuesday moved forward with a package that would provide $973 million in tax breaks next fiscal year, (only in certain areas), with proposals ranging from holding tax “holidays” to boosting the thoroughbred horse-racing industry?
We have horse racing in Citrus County? Committee Chairman Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said after the meeting that the thoroughbred industry is operating at a “strategic disadvantage” because of regulations that include a federal law involving anti-doping and medication-control programs. Ingoglia wants no regulations on doping and medication? Really? Who elected this guy? Yet, Citrus County has to beg for a measly $24 million. No wonder other well-managed states are calling it "Floriduh."