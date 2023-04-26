I knew DeSantis was a spiteful politician, but I didn't realize how revengeful and ruthless he could be. Like an elephant, DeSantis stumped over Disney's First Amendment rights and orchestrated the state's takeover of Disney's Reedy Creek. He did this in spiteful revenge because Disney disagreed with the governor over gay rights. But the Mouse struck back, and DeSantis now has to explain how Disney put one over him.
He lost, and he can't explain how it happened. So, like the losing bully he is, he is lashing out. First, he wants the old Reedy Creek board investigated. Second, he is threatening tolls on the road to the Magic Kingdom. Third, he wants to add hotel taxes. Finally, he wants to hurt the 75,000 Florida Disney employees in Florida. Our governor is unhinged. Instead of spending millions of dollars on beating the Mouse, he could use that money to help Florida. How about spending these millions on healthcare, gun violence, taxation, housing, mothers and their children, and the unemployed?
While DeSantis touts that Florida is a free state and kept itself open during the recent pandemic. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan research foundation, ranked Florida 36th on its Scorecard on State Health System Performance. The Fund uses the latest data to assess how well the healthcare system works, and healthcare in Florida is not working well. The Fund says Floridians have poor access to quality healthcare, and the state responded poorly to COVID.
DeSantis should use some of the millions he is spending on transporting immigrants nationwide to support our unemployment system. Florida is ranked last in unemployment benefits among the states. If you lose your job in Florida, you might lose your home.
Instead of worrying about being "woke." DeSantis should worry about our state being ranked 22nd in deaths through gun violence. Thousands of Floridians die yearly from gun violence, so what does he do? He makes buying and using a gun easier without background checks or training. We are also 33rd in the nation for homicides, so he must believe more guns on the streets will lower that number. We are worse off than "woke" states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and California.
I don't understand why DeSantis is spending millions in his battle with Disney.