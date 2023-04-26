Letter to the editor logo 2021

I knew DeSantis was a spiteful politician, but I didn't realize how revengeful and ruthless he could be. Like an elephant, DeSantis stumped over Disney's First Amendment rights and orchestrated the state's takeover of Disney's Reedy Creek. He did this in spiteful revenge because Disney disagreed with the governor over gay rights. But the Mouse struck back, and DeSantis now has to explain how Disney put one over him.

He lost, and he can't explain how it happened. So, like the losing bully he is, he is lashing out. First, he wants the old Reedy Creek board investigated. Second, he is threatening tolls on the road to the Magic Kingdom. Third, he wants to add hotel taxes. Finally, he wants to hurt the 75,000 Florida Disney employees in Florida. Our governor is unhinged. Instead of spending millions of dollars on beating the Mouse, he could use that money to help Florida. How about spending these millions on healthcare, gun violence, taxation, housing, mothers and their children, and the unemployed?

