There does not seem to be a week that goes by that DeSantis is not in another fight. Now it is with the College Board over the Advanced Placement course in African-American studies.
African-Americans have a rich and deep history in Florida. Our state's diverse population reflects its history as a former Spanish colony, a slave state, and a center of immigration. While only 16% of our population, African-Americans continue to play an essential role in shaping Florida's culture, economy, and politics.
To explain the history of African-Americans in America, the College Board is developing an AP class in African-American history. But unfortunately, our governor is opposed to this advanced placement course. He says the course is "indoctrination and lacking in educational value" because it speaks the truth and teaches that there were dark times in American history, a story that DeSantis doesn't want our children to hear.
The College Board is a nonprofit educational organization founded in 1900 to expand access to higher education. Initially, its goals were to improve access to college for students from various backgrounds. My generation knows the Board as the creator of college entrance exams (SATs). My grandkids know the Board as the creator of the Advance Placement classes. Over the years, the Board has produced many AP classes, but only DeSantis, who has Republican Presidential aspirations, objected.
DeSantis, who sees himself as The Anti-Woke Warrior, is now taking credit for the Board's changing the course. He lies. The Board explained that the course was in a small number of high schools being tested, and the areas DeSantis objected to were not part of the core course but areas students could explore as optional topics.
"Contemporary events like the Black Lives Matter movement, reparations, and mass incarceration were optional topics in the pilot course," the Board said. "Our lack of clarity allowed the narrative to arise that political forces had 'downgraded' the role of these contemporary movements and debates in the AP class."
DeSantis has a history of picking fights and then declaring himself the winner even when he loses. He fought with college professors. He has gone after professors' tenure, waded into school board races, and decided how schools would handle COVID. He is trying to remake Florida's education system.
He is not an educator, and his time would be better spent cleaning up our waterways, improving traffic flow, and attracting qualified teachers.