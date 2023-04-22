Lies have consequences. It is gratifying to see Fox News finally having to answer for the entertainment in the guise of news that it has delivered to gullible viewers since 1996.
If the network believed that it had any chance of winning the defamation suit filed against it by Dominion Voting Systems, it surely would not have agreed to cough up a whopping $787.5 million to settle it.
I imagine that it would also have been embarrassing for Fox hosts to have had to own up in court to the exposure of their true feelings about Donald Trump and his entourage of crackpot conspiracy theorists, as has been revealed in internal correspondence that those involved surely thought would never become public.
Lies masquerading as truth have had a significant negative impact on our nation, shattering many lives, causing many to live in fear, and Fox has been in the vanguard. There are news networks with a liberal bias, of course, but none have become so detached from legitimate reporting as to adopt the credo of “give the viewers what they want, even if we have to make it up along the way.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Will the network learn any lesson from having to suffer the stiff consequences of its actions? Dominion is not finished; defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, OAN, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindel (the pillow guy) and Rudy Giuliani are forthcoming. How many people watch this garbage and actually believe it?