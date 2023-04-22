Letter to the editor logo 2021

Lies have consequences. It is gratifying to see Fox News finally having to answer for the entertainment in the guise of news that it has delivered to gullible viewers since 1996.

If the network believed that it had any chance of winning the defamation suit filed against it by Dominion Voting Systems, it surely would not have agreed to cough up a whopping $787.5 million to settle it.

