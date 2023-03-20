On October 11, 2005, this same developer went before Citrus County and argued in favor of changing the zoning TO single family homes. At that time the developer said "they were designing the subdivision to match the character of other developments within Sugarmill Woods."
This is an exact quote from the original application, AA-05-10.
In the 17 years since that application, the statement is even more true than it was then. The character of Oak Village and Sugarmill Woods is even more focused on single family homes, and multi- family two story rentals are way way out of character.
So my question to the developer is why they changed their minds and no longer want to "match the character" of Sugarmill Woods. I'm guessing that money has gotten in the way of character.
Oak Village Sugarmill Woods resident