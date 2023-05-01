Here are some thoughts about our Governor’s recent around-the-world junket. Did you hear about all the new business deals DeSantis has landed on his journey? Nope? Me either. Nothing but crickets. There haven’t been any deals announced.
So why did the Governor go? He didn’t do anything like this during his first term. Why not? Everybody knows the answer to this one: because now he is running for president.
Who is paying for this trip? Answer: You and I, the taxpayers of Florida. DeSantis has only delayed an official announcement because it makes it a little easier for him to soak the taxpayers while staying under the radar.
How much is the trip costing us? We will never know.. Last week, while DeSantis was off on his boondoggle, his lackeys in Tallahassee carved out an exemption to our Sunshine law to hide the numbers and prevent us from ever finding out. (SB 1616, for those interested.)
The irony is that DeSantis will never be president. Spineless republicans in the state legislature may be afraid of crossing him… but many of them have already come out in support of Trump. But in the meantime, DeSantis is doing everything he can to destroy decades of progress in our good state.
There is a cloud over Florida. Its name is Ron DeSantis.