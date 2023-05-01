Letter to the editor logo 2021

Here are some thoughts about our Governor’s recent around-the-world junket. Did you hear about all the new business deals DeSantis has landed on his journey? Nope? Me either. Nothing but crickets. There haven’t been any deals announced.

So why did the Governor go? He didn’t do anything like this during his first term. Why not? Everybody knows the answer to this one: because now he is running for president.

