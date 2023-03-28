DeSantis is obsessed with hurting the gay community.
DeSantis recently signed a law forbidding teachers from having "classroom discussions" about sexual orientation and gender identity to first to third-graders. He now wants to expand it to all grades.
His Don't Say Gay law has caused school districts to ban certain books, even books that have nothing to do with sex.
Teachers might be unable to discuss family structures (two dads or two moms), historical events, or bullying prevention (like bullying gay kids) since a Democratic amendment that would allow these kinds of discussions failed.
Teachers with rainbow flags in their classrooms are being sued.
DeSantis is on a crusade against the gay community, a campaign disguised to protect kids. Now he and his minions are going after drag queens.
Last December, a Christmas drag show was held at the Plaza Live theater in Orlando. The show drew a full house and a small crowd of noisy street demonstrators. There were three kids at the show, with their parents, and a small squad of undercover state agents there to document whether children were being "exposed to sights that ran afoul of Florida's decency law." At the end of the event, the undercover agents found that nothing indecent had happened on stage, and no changes were made.
Still, according to the Tampa Bay Times, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a complaint against Plaza Live's nonprofit, claiming the venue had illegally exposed children to sexual content. The complaint, issued Feb. 3, seeks to strip the small, nonprofit theater of its liquor license — a serious blow that would likely put it out of business.
The same show, on a national tour, was held in Miami. Again, the show did nothing illegal, and no charges were filed on that occasion either. However, that is not stopping Desantis from trying to pull the Hyatt Regency Miami liquor license.
DeSantis has said his goal is to financially hurt venues that expose children to drag queens. He hopes to do that by pulling their liquor license, a primary source of income.
It seems DeSantis doesn't like gay people and doesn't mind acting like a dictator to hurt this community. He is bending the law to achieve his goal. DeSantis touts himself as a supporter of parents' rights. But he doesn't mind taking your rights away if he disagrees with your choices.