This newly elected official Finnegan has to hire an attorney to threaten people into retracting their First Amendment right. Mr. Grant, no less. I find this both disturbing and hilarious! Defamation is almost impossible to prove in court, and this does not look good for someone who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. It seems like a trend with Republicans to bully people they don't agree with, like DeSantis and Disney or other businesses or people he doesn't agree with.
How about you and Grant put your heads together and figure out how to fix the terrible roads in this county we all have to drive on?