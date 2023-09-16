Letter to the editor logo 2021

Now that our ex-president has been indicted in four separate venues, maybe it's time we understood where and how we got here. This was not the first time the country had to deal with a coup. In 1933, The Financial Titans of Industry did not like FDR's proposed "New Deal" They did not want to pay for helping the country's workers. Social Security and unemployment benefits were a bridge too far. Most Americans were suffering in the midst of the "GREAT Depression."

Men like JP Morgan, Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh and media magnate William Randolph Hearst, just to name a few, saw Nazism and fascism as viable models for the U.S. Just like, populists like Huey Long and Father Charles Coughlin were White Supremacists preaching anti-Jewish, pro-fascist slogans like: "America First." Sound familiar? They were in the process of getting together an army of 500,000 ex-Army soldiers that would be funded by $30 million from Wall Street titans and weapons supplied by Remington Arms.

