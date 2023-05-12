There have been at least 160 mass shootings across the USA so far this year.
Let that sink in.
That's two mass shootings every three days.
There have also been at least 93 school shootings where babies and teachers were slaughtered.
I say "at least" because by the time this is published, assuming the Chronicle will publish this, odds are there will be more shootings.
Can you wrap your head around those numbers?
If so, then I must question your humanity.
And I am compelled to ask, are you inclined to sacrifice your children for your Second Amendment rights?
Now I realize there's a lot of eye-rolling and "here we go again, another bleeding heart liberal crying about my guns."
After you're done rolling those eyes, answer my question. Will you sacrifice your children?
No? Then why the hell are you ready to sacrifice someone else's?
I ask our lawmakers the same. Will it take a private school shooting in Tallahassee or Washington, D.C., where their children go to school to get their attention? Will it take their child's blood on the floor to open their eyes?
Shooting up a public school seems to be just another ho-hum moment to the NRA and our lawmakers.
And it's our fault.
We The People have allowed the NRA lobbyists to buy and barter our legislators. And those legislators gladly accept the hundreds of millions of dollars, then kneel in front of the dollar sign and say "thank you, may I have another".
That is both sides of the aisle, but much more predominantly the GOP.
I have a grandson in IPS. I can not fathom being told that I must allow his life to be taken so some people can walk around with a weapon that was designed and developed for our military for one purpose. Not self-defense. But only to kill people.
Our "Dear Leader" DeSantis believes it's a God-given right.
The Bible was written over 2000 years ago. The 2nd Amendment was adopted in 1791. The bullet as we know it was invented in 1847.
Self-imposed ignorance is timeless.
Since when does a "well regulated militia" shoot up a school or church?
Mark Stoltz
Inverness