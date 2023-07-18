My girlfriend and I recently relocated to Homosassa from Ohio hoping to secure part time employment in the Homosassa area.
We are both 61 and need to work to supplement our retirement income.
After a futile two months of searching for employment, we are disenchanted with the area regarding employment opportunities.
We both have stellar resumes and are open to any kind of employment.
I have spent hours applying for over 50 positions only to be offered a management position for $14 per hour with no benefits.
Why are the wages so low in this county?
Rob Shulin
Homosassa