Why are the Capitol Police in Florida?

I can’t stop asking myself, why would the Citrus County Republican Party vote in favor of the D.C. Capitol Police maintaining a physical presence in the state of Florida? I heard all the facts and reasonings against maintaining that presence, but not once did I hear any reasoning for allowing their presence, a simple reason, anything. That troubles me because there can only be two criteria for such a decision. Either there is a lack of knowledge concerning the sovereign state concept which, is dangerous to freedom, or it is felt the concept of extending the federal government influence in the state is good for Floridians, which also endangers our freedoms and places this entire Constitutional Republic in extreme danger. The only info I can gather from outside sources is that the D.C. Capitol Police are here in Florida as well as California and New York because of a rise in “right-wing activity,” whatever that means. I submit any threat to Floridians is the sole responsibility of the highly qualified constitutional sheriffs and other Floridian law enforcement we have in every Florida county. The Hillsborough County Republican Party has asked the governor to remove them, and I struggle to find the reason why we wouldn’t support them. I can’t resist the saying “Houston, we have a problem,” and if it isn’t resolved it will only become more of a problem for every Floridian. Like it or not, there is only one party capable of providing relief to a struggling Republic and that happens to be the Republican Party. For all the negativity involving this party, it remains our only hope. So, I ask why is this party conducting business that leads us outside of our Founding concepts? Most importantly, how should we address this issue and do we first need to establish a clearly understood path that supports our rights of sovereignty and the endurance of this Constitutional Republic, so all members understand our purpose and unify around that to strengthen the party and assure the continuation of our freedoms? Frank D. Lovell Inverness

