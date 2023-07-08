Why are the Capitol Police in Florida?
I can’t stop asking myself, why would the Citrus County Republican Party vote in favor of the D.C. Capitol Police maintaining a physical presence in the state of Florida? I heard all the facts and reasonings against maintaining that presence, but not once did I hear any reasoning for allowing their presence, a simple reason, anything. That troubles me because there can only be two criteria for such a decision. Either there is a lack of knowledge concerning the sovereign state concept which, is dangerous to freedom, or it is felt the concept of extending the federal government influence in the state is good for Floridians, which also endangers our freedoms and places this entire Constitutional Republic in extreme danger. The only info I can gather from outside sources is that the D.C. Capitol Police are here in Florida as well as California and New York because of a rise in “right-wing activity,” whatever that means. I submit any threat to Floridians is the sole responsibility of the highly qualified constitutional sheriffs and other Floridian law enforcement we have in every Florida county. The Hillsborough County Republican Party has asked the governor to remove them, and I struggle to find the reason why we wouldn’t support them. I can’t resist the saying “Houston, we have a problem,” and if it isn’t resolved it will only become more of a problem for every Floridian. Like it or not, there is only one party capable of providing relief to a struggling Republic and that happens to be the Republican Party. For all the negativity involving this party, it remains our only hope. So, I ask why is this party conducting business that leads us outside of our Founding concepts? Most importantly, how should we address this issue and do we first need to establish a clearly understood path that supports our rights of sovereignty and the endurance of this Constitutional Republic, so all members understand our purpose and unify around that to strengthen the party and assure the continuation of our freedoms? Frank D. Lovell Inverness
They are trying to make our county better
The County Commission made an excellent choice when they selected Mr. Steve Howard as our County Administrator in November 2022. I recently had the pleasure of meeting with Mr. Howard and some of his key staff members to discuss our annual resurfacing program as well as the plans for the Halls River Multi-Use path which was recently “partially” funded in the new budget. I found Mr. Howard and his key staff members to be very approachable, responsive and easy to engage with. I had questions regarding the resurfacing program’s means and methods as this has and will continue to be a “hot button” topic here in Citrus County. I supplied an agenda prior to the meeting in an effort to allow staff time to prepare, and they came to the meeting with answers and back-up; they were totally prepared and answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns to my satisfaction. We are very fortunate to have Mr. Howard at the helm and he deserves our support. The staff members who attended the meeting were courteous, very professional and well prepared. I was impressed. We are also very fortunate to have them working for us. I suggest to those who are prone to writing letters or making negative statements in a public manner, do what I did; better educate yourself before you speak or write. We may not always agree but engaging in a productive manner can and will help solve the challenges the county is now faced with regarding keeping what we have in proper condition and getting ahead of the growth that is already happening. We are also fortunate to have a group of people serving on the County Commission committed to making our county better. Again, we may not always agree and you have the right and an obligation as citizens to question our elected officials doing so in a productive manner. I find each of them very approachable and more than willing to engage in adult conversations. It’s easy to criticize people, and doing so without at least giving them a chance is just not fair nor will it accomplish anything positive. We need these people and they need our support. Again, we are very fortunate to have a group leading and an excellent staff to implement. Stuart Bozeman Homosassa
Chamber survey was flawed
Let us get this straight: From the Supervisor of Elections website: Diana Finegan won her election in November with 78 percent (56,797 votes) of the ballots cast (by Republicans, Democrats and Independents) From the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce website: The Chamber has “almost 1,000 members.” From the Citrus County Chronicle: 150 surveys were returned. During our working life in South Florida, we were on our Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Executive Board of Directors. We would never have approved publishing results from a survey that garnered only a 15 percent response rate, and we are disappointed that our local newspaper wrote not just one article about the results, but then wrote an editorial using the same faulty data. Joe and Lynn Hunt Citrus County
Concert was very enjoyable
Last Sunday afternoon, my wife and I attended one of the Nature Coast Community Band concerts, and it was a marvelous experience. When we first moved to Citrus, I was dismayed by our immediate area’s lack of musical experiences. In Minneapolis, we had season tickets to the Minnesota Opera and the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra, but nothing like that in Citrus unless we were willing to travel to Tampa. Then we discovered the NCCB. The band comprises professionals, high school students, retired and active band directors, and other talented musicians, and they sound terrific. My experience with band music was limited to the university marching bands as a student and middle school/high school band concerts as a parent, so I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the band music. Last Sunday, we had an American Road Trip via the NCCB. The band picked music to represent a trip nationwide, music like Alligator Alley, Tennessee Salute, Arizona, and selections from Chicago. The band enthralled us for two hours with professional-level music delivered with enthusiasm. Thank you, Kathy Thompson, conductor, for a beautiful afternoon. And thanks to the 70 band members who worked hard to produce such wonderful music, music that captivated the packed house at the Seven Rivers Church. I look forward to your next concert on Sunday, October 29. Thomas Mitchell Inverness