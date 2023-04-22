Federalism is the concept of dividing and sharing power between our national government and state governments. The same is true between a state government and local (county or municipal) governments.
In prior decades, Republicans were strong defenders of federalism at the national and state level. Opponents to federalism were often called big-government power-hungry Democrats by Republicans. Now Florida Republicans such as Ron DeSantis and Blaise Ingoglia are trying to consolidate power at the state level while weakening local governments.