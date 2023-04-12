I followed the teachings of Jesus Christ and have been a Christian most of my life, but I no longer attend church.
I followed the teachings of Jesus Christ and have been a Christian most of my life, but I no longer attend church.
Why?
Politics. Any church that has a flag of the United States in the sanctuary shows its allegiance to the country, not to the Lord of all.
Jesus gave us two commandments — Love the Lord your God and love your neighbor as yourself. There are still churches that teach these vital commandments, but too many have turned to hate and fear to justify their actions. These are not Christian churches, because Jesus told us to trust in the Lord and forgive our enemies.
Kathy Dobronyi
Inverness