Who decides which roads in the county get resurfaced? Recently they resurfaced about 90% of the streets on the south side of Beverly Hills. Probably 50% or more of the ones resurfaced did not really need it. However one of the main thoroughfares, Truman Blvd. which serves as one of four main streets to make your way to C.R. 491, was not resurfaced. It is, and remains worse than any of the ones completed. Since the time the work was completed, they have continued filling the potholes on Truman. Is it our illustrious commissioners or road department or perhaps animal control, or mosquito control? With so many departments failing at their job, it is difficult to determine which one dropped the ball on this one.
C. Rizor