There are two possible explanations for the recent actions taken by Florida governor Ron DeSantis. One is that he is a conscious deceiver of the state’s citizens, frightening them with sophistical rhetoric about threats to their freedom. The other is that he actually believes the things he tells us — for example, that our freedom is imperiled by schools teaching certain controversial subjects.
We could combat his duplicity by pointing out the groundlessness of some of his declarations (e.g., that “wokeness is an ideology and a form of cultural Marxism”), and by citing the logical flaws in some of his reasoning (e.g., that Communism endangers Florida’s liberty) — in other words, by exposing him as the wily political cynic he is. This is difficult, but possible.