Letter to the editor logo 2021

A 1984 T.V. The commercial depicted an old lady saying "Where's the beef?" to point out that their burger chain used only fresh beef which others did not. That phrase may be more common when lab produced "beef" comes on the market. FDA recently approved lab grown chicken to be safe for human consumption at two California companies (GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods).

For lab grown beef, scientists use a cow's stem cells which is the precursor to producing muscles and other organs. These cells are added to a petri dish with certain amino acids and carbohydrates. The cells will then divide and multiply and will resemble ground beef. In 2012, the cost to produce a 5 ounce burger was $325 thousand. Today it has gone down to about $11. Some proponents say that lab grown beef is more eco-friendly as it takes 45% less energy to produce, 99% less land use to produce, and emits 96% fewer greenhouse gasses than farm raised beef.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle