A 1984 T.V. The commercial depicted an old lady saying "Where's the beef?" to point out that their burger chain used only fresh beef which others did not. That phrase may be more common when lab produced "beef" comes on the market. FDA recently approved lab grown chicken to be safe for human consumption at two California companies (GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods).
For lab grown beef, scientists use a cow's stem cells which is the precursor to producing muscles and other organs. These cells are added to a petri dish with certain amino acids and carbohydrates. The cells will then divide and multiply and will resemble ground beef. In 2012, the cost to produce a 5 ounce burger was $325 thousand. Today it has gone down to about $11. Some proponents say that lab grown beef is more eco-friendly as it takes 45% less energy to produce, 99% less land use to produce, and emits 96% fewer greenhouse gasses than farm raised beef.
The University of California concluded that even the most efficient farm beef production system outperformed lab beef production . They felt more investments in climate friendly farm methods yield greater emission reductions than perfecting lab produced beef. Methane production in cattle is a major concern with climate change. Methane has more than 80 times the warming power of CO2. To combat methane production in cattle, UC Davis found a type of red seaweed added to cattle feed helped reduce methane emissions by 82%. So better farming methods may also be an answer than just producing lab meat.
The nutritional value of both are the same. Some felt lab beef seemed denser. Others felt it was sweeter or more bitter than farm beef. Most taste testers could not differentiate between the two. Lab grown meat would mean no animal slaughter and less chance of contamination with fecal material that could jeopardize our health.
Lower priced lab meat would decrease demand and hurt farmer's income. Higher priced farm meat would mainly be consumed by the elite! I would still want to eat farm meat. Nutritionally both meats are supposed to be the same, but more studies would need to be done to see if any detrimental effects to humans (i.e. more cancer, heart disease, etc.) caused by solely eating lab meats.