Reading the Chronicle’s obituary of Daniel Ellsberg, I couldn’t help but wonder, where are the individuals of conscience in today’s elected GOP? The leading GOP presidential candidate has been indicted on federal and state criminal charges, with more to come. Both men violated the Espionage Act, but for different reasons. Ellsberg sought to publicly expose government lies, Trump to sate his ego.
Yet even those vying to unseat Trump’s polling lead are unwilling to call him out. His tired protestations of innocence and witch hunt are like the emperor’s new clothes. His elected GOP allies and primary opponents look around in fear – if GOP voters believe his pablum then they must continue to pretend they do too, or else risk what? Power.
How sweet the elixir of power, how strong the addiction and pernicious the desire to cling to it despite the cost to one’s character, reputation, and legacy. In 1792 James Madison wrote, “The essence of Government is power; and power, lodged as it must be in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse.” Ellsberg’s actions revealed government abuse. Many years later in 1957 author John Steinbeck wrote, “Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts … perhaps the fear of a loss of power.” It is fear that feeds Trump’s actions and his opponents’ inaction.
How refreshing it would be if another Ellsberg emerged and spoke the truth, like the child in Andersen’s fairy tale. Which GOP candidate has the courage to expose the party leader for the corrupt, immoral, and reckless person he is, without fear of losing their precious position of power? Those who stand silent as the emperor parades around pretending out of fear of loss that he’s wearing clothes are equally corrupt and undeserving of your vote.