Reading the Chronicle’s obituary of Daniel Ellsberg, I couldn’t help but wonder, where are the individuals of conscience in today’s elected GOP? The leading GOP presidential candidate has been indicted on federal and state criminal charges, with more to come. Both men violated the Espionage Act, but for different reasons. Ellsberg sought to publicly expose government lies, Trump to sate his ego.

Yet even those vying to unseat Trump’s polling lead are unwilling to call him out. His tired protestations of innocence and witch hunt are like the emperor’s new clothes. His elected GOP allies and primary opponents look around in fear – if GOP voters believe his pablum then they must continue to pretend they do too, or else risk what? Power.

