Where's DeSantis? — In Iowa not Tallahassee
According to a recent USA Today article, insurers continue to leave Florida. Three major insurance companies have decided to leave the state since 2022 (including Farmers). According to the article, seven local insurance companies have become insolvent. AAA joined the recent statewide exodus. As a result, rates have driven up homeowners' expenses by 42% since last year. This unsustainable situation leaves all of us financially exposed in the event of a major natural disaster. What is DeSantis doing to address this serious issue in a state that is highly vulnerable to more frequent storms and related climate change disasters?