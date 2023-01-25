Letter to the editor logo 2021

According to the electronic code of federal regulations, an ex-president or vice president may only have access to those classified materials that were produced by the Treasury Department, and only by the Treasury Department, during his or her tenure in office.

So, among the documents found in Mr. Biden's office-an office which he vacated more than two years ago- Were there any such documents not meeting this criteria?

