According to the electronic code of federal regulations, an ex-president or vice president may only have access to those classified materials that were produced by the Treasury Department, and only by the Treasury Department, during his or her tenure in office.
So, among the documents found in Mr. Biden's office-an office which he vacated more than two years ago- Were there any such documents not meeting this criteria?
Were these documents checked out to Mr. Biden after he left office? As for the documents found in his home, a place where he had not lived for the last two years, and for which no visitors log was kept, no one knows who has been there.
Here is my point: if among those documents there were some which the ex-VP was not eligible to check out from the archives, wouldn't that show that they were placed there by someone other than himself?
Surely, in two years, someone had access to that office. The ones found in his garage could have been put there by anyone. Why were his attorneys searching that office and garage, and how did they know where to look? Did someone tip them off, perhaps the one who put them there? Could they possibly be a part of Mr. Trump's collection, and placed there by one of his colleagues?
I do not know the answer to any of this, but then neither do you.
However, it just seems to be too much of a coincidence to be real.