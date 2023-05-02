Letter to the editor logo 2021

Schools should teach fiscal responsibility and the value of having a good credit score. Historically, a strong credit score (760 or above) has had many advantages. Lenders may be willing to lend you more money at a lower interest rate because you have had a history of paying your debts. You are more likely to be pre-approved for a home or car purchase, which may give you more flexibility in price negotiations.

The Biden administration will punish good credit scorers to subsidize poor credit scorers in the name of equity. On May 1, 2023, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac changed fee rates on loan-level price adjustments (LLPAs) that affect private bank mortgages on two-thirds of the homeowners with a credit score higher than 680. This levy or "Social-Justice Tax" will be used to reduce costs for people with low credit scores and could reduce home ownership affordability among the middle class. This could add thousands to the cost of a 30-year mortgage.

