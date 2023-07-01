Schools should teach fiscal responsibility and the value of having a good credit score. Historically, a strong credit score (760 or above) has had many advantages. Lenders may be willing to lend you more money at a lower interest rate because you have had a history of paying your debts. You are more likely to be pre-approved for a home or car purchase, which may give you more flexibility in price negotiations.
The Biden administration will punish good credit scorers to subsidize poor credit scorers in the name of equity. On May 1, 2023, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac changed fee rates on loan-level price adjustments (LLPAs) that affect private bank mortgages on two-thirds of the homeowners with a credit score higher than 680. This levy or "Social-Justice Tax" will be used to reduce costs for people with low credit scores and could reduce home ownership affordability among the middle class. This could add thousands to the cost of a 30-year mortgage.
Making it easier for poor credit scorers to get a mortgage is not the answer and will likely increase foreclosures. Another effort of the administration, the Down Payment Toward Equity Act, would give first time home-buyers $25,000 cash for down payment and other mortgage costs. This payment is not yet law but under consideration.
We have seen this scenario played out before. In 1995, Clinton loosened housing rules by rewriting the Community Reinvestment Act. This put added pressure on banks to lend to higher credit risk persons and helped cause a housing bubble in 2005-06. Loans were offered at a rate above prime to individuals who did not qualify for prime-rate loans (poor credit). Later corrections to loan policies were too late and the housing market crashed due to loan defaults. People lost their homes.
When considering buying a home, housing costs (monthly mortgage payments) should not exceed 30% of income. Habitat for Humanity is an alternative to the government equity agenda. Potential homeowners must meet a certain income and savings criteria. They put sweat equity in building the home. The homes are not free but families can qualify for no down payment, no mortgage interest, and will buy their homes from Habitat for Humanity at fair market value. Everyone deserves a chance to own their own home. This is one route to go. Government involvement too often damages our financial system.