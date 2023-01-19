Letter to the editor logo 2021

This letter is written to all dock owners and owners of waterfront lots. If you hire someone to work on or over the water, make sure they know what they’re doing.

I recently found an extensive sheen on the water of Little Lake Henderson and traced it back several properties to workers staining someone’s dock. They were using an oil-based stain and let it drain down into the lake, where the north wind pushed it many houses away.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle