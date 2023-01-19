This letter is written to all dock owners and owners of waterfront lots. If you hire someone to work on or over the water, make sure they know what they’re doing.
I recently found an extensive sheen on the water of Little Lake Henderson and traced it back several properties to workers staining someone’s dock. They were using an oil-based stain and let it drain down into the lake, where the north wind pushed it many houses away.
This pollution is toxic to fish and to the larvae and vegetation they eat. It was sickening to see the beautiful cypresses and clear waters fouled. Their disregard violated state and federal law. Most disturbing is that the workers didn’t even know what kind of stain they were using and that it was not a good idea (and illegal) to let it drain into the lake.
The man who hired them said it’s done “all the time around here” and would dissolve away. With this ignorance and attitude, no wonder that our waters are constantly under threat. The incident was reported to state and local authorities, and I have no idea at this time if everyone involved will be held accountable.
Environmental laws have been on the books since the 1970s, so ignorance of the law is no excuse. And, if you are hiring someone, make sure they know what they’re doing. It’s everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment.