If you were an employer and one of your top employees, who just signed a four-year contract, said to you – Boss, I’m going to go looking for a better job with higher pay and I want you to hold my position and continue paying my salary while I do that. What would you say? I would say you're fired!
That is what politicians do over and over. Right now, the Florida Legislature is trying to change the Florida Law so that Gov. Ron DeSantis can do exactly that. Last November, Mr. DeSantis signed a contract to serve the people of this state for four years. Now he wants a better job. I voted for Mr. DeSantis in November. I think he should be held to the terms of his contract or quit. That’s what you and I would be obligated to do.